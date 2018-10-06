MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A 20-year-old Medford man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatally beating his teen girlfriend’s father to death with a baseball bat.

The Mail-Tribune reports that Gavin MacFarlane was sentenced Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to murder and murder conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say MacFarlane beat 50-year-old Aaron Friar with a bat while he slept on his couch in his Medford home in October 2017. They say that with the help of others, MacFarlane dumped the body outside of Eagle Point.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Markiewicz says Friar woke up and struggled with MacFarlane before he died.

Marie Friar says her brother had reported MacFarlane to police for statutory rape of his daughter, who was under 16.

Prosecutors say MacFarlane’s friend and Friar’s daughter are also charged for their roles in the death.

