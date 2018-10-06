SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas wants new authority from the Legislature to take over child abuse cases resulting in death.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Balderas‘ proposed change would allow him to take over fatal child abuse cases without having to wait for district attorneys to decline to prosecute, dismiss the case or ask for help.

Balderas said his office has investigators, prosecutors, victim advocates and appellate attorneys who handle all aspects of fatal child abuse cases without having to rely on other agencies and has had success in handling cases.

Dianna Luce, a southeastern New Mexico district attorney who is president of the New Mexico District Attorney’s Association, said she personally is opposed “to giving blanket authority to another entity” outside her district.





