BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York police chief is accused of diverting discarded prescription drugs for his own use.

Kenmore chief Peter Breitnauer was charged Friday with possession of hydrocodone. He could face up to a year in prison if he’s convicted.

Federal prosecutors say Breitnauer admitted taking more than 100 pills from a medication drop box at the police station because he’s addicted to prescription painkillers.

The 68-year-old Breitnauer has been on the Kenmore force since 1984, serving as chief since 2012. The community of about 15,000 people is just north of Buffalo.

Breitnauer was released Friday after appearing in federal court in Buffalo. His lawyer says he remains employed and is weighing treatment.

Lawyer Thomas Eoannou says Breitnauer’s arrest is “strictly a personal matter” and that his actions have no bearing on his professional conduct.





