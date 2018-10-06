AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been convicted of murder and other charges in February’s fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with her three siblings and grandmother in front of his home.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a Summit County jury deliberated around four hours Friday before finding 32-year-old Darnell Bitting, of Akron, guilty in the death of Janaya Swain.

Prosecutors said Bitting stood on his front porch and fired an AK-47 assault rifle at Janaya’s mother, who was trying to retrieve belongings and broke out windows when he wouldn’t answer the door. The shot missed and struck Janaya in the head.

Bitting testified Thursday he thought he was under attack. His attorneys argued it was a warning shot.

Bitting could face life in prison when sentenced Wednesday.





