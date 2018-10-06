MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died in an accidental shooting outside of Cincinnati.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Friday afternoon at a home in Mount Healthy where the girl lived with her parents and four siblings.
The toddler hasn’t been identified. The Sheriff’s Office in a statement late Friday said the gun was legally owned by a resident of the home. The statement didn’t say how the girl was shot.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman on Saturday wouldn’t provide further details, citing an “ongoing investigation.”
