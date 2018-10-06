NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities say one person is dead and an officer has been injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. They say arriving officers observed a person who matched the description of the suspect running into an apartment. Officers approached the apartment door to make contact.

For reasons still under investigation, TBI officials say the situation escalated and resulted in gunfire between two officers and the suspect. One of the responding officers was struck in the leg and is expected to survive. The unidentified suspect died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing.





