CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Chandler police said a fight between men who lived in different units in an apartment complex led to a shooting in which one man fatally shot the other.

Detective Seth Tyler said the man who shot the other man late Friday night was released after being interviewed by police and treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained during the fight.

According to Tyler, there’s a possibility that the surviving man could be deemed a victim in the case and that currently he doesn’t face any charges.

Tyler said there weren’t any witnesses to the fight and that police are still trying to piece together what happened.





