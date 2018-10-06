RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police investigating three robberies collared four juveniles after a car chase and a foot pursuit.

Police say victims of the Friday night robberies provided matching descriptions of a suspect car and that a car of that description was spotted Saturday morning, with the chase beginning when the vehicle’s driver wouldn’t pull over for police.

According to police, the car’s occupants tried to run away after police used their own vehicle to stop the car which then crashed, but pursuing officers took the juveniles into custody.

Police say one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding arrest and hit-and-run and that all of the juveniles were treated a hospital for minor injuries from the case.

The robbery investigation continues.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.