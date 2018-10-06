RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they’re still investigating the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl nearly a year after her death.

But Henrico County police said earlier this week they’ve made at least one break in the case: They charged a man with wounding the girl’s father during the same nighttime attack that took her life last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that 20-year-old Bryon Cecil Archer III faces charges that include shooting into an occupied dwelling and malicious wounding.

Detectives said those charges relate to the shooting of the father, although the entire incident remains under investigation.

Police said the shooting occurred in October 10, 2017 in Henrico County outside of Richmond. Jaidah Morris and her father were both hit when bullets flew into the home.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com





