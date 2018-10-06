BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a prison guard used magic markers to hide drugs he smuggled into the Northern State Correctional Facility in Vermont.

The Burlington Free Press reports the conspiracy involved buprenorphine, a drug sold under the name Suboxone that’s used to treat opioid dependence. But the drug itself can be abused, as well.

A federal indictment targets former corrections officer Grant Vance and an inmate.

Investigators used informants to obtain information about Vance’s alleged introduction of the drug into the Northern State Correctional Facility. From there, an inmate distributed it to other inmates.

The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Vance. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message on Saturday.

