PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 31-year-old man who authorities say defecated on dozens of lawns in southeastern Portland and broke into a home has been allowed to go free but must maintain his mental health treatment.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Nan Waller on Friday found Moyhijah Widger-Chongo guilty except for insanity in the home burglary.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that she dismissed other criminal counts at the request of the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities say Widger-Chongo in 2017 also was suspected of flooding houses in the same neighborhood by turning on garden hose faucets. Police say he also broke into homes where he showered, stole clothes and checked his Facebook page.

Widger-Chongo’s spent six months in jail and at the Oregon State Hospital.

Waller cautioned Widger-Chongo to remain on his medication because without it things don’t go well.





