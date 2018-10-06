EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the shooting death in Everett of a 54-year-old woman during a drug-related robbery of her son, who was also shot but survived.

The Daily Herald reports that Caya Lenay of Lynnwood pleaded guilty Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court where he was charged as an adult.

He faces nearly 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in January.

Five teens in all were charged in the Dec. 7, 2017, killing of Julie Knechtel. Authorities say the teens tried to rob Knechtel’s 17-year-old son, and she was shot when she tried to protect him.

Two other teens have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The remaining two teens are awaiting trial.

