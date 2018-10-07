MIAMI (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says more than two dozen Cuban migrants jumped from a boat and swam to land in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports that once the 27 migrants swam to land on Sunday they ran and hid.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aided by Miami police officers, were searching for them on a barrier island of Miami, and some were found.

Some roads in Miami’s Virginia Key were shut down during the search.

