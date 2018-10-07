RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say four juveniles have been arrested after a robbery that led to a car chase near the University of Nevada, Reno.
Officers responded at a report of a robbery and a stolen vehicle near the campus around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities received reports of three robberies and all of them provided a similar description of the suspects and the vehicle.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports police were able to locate the suspect vehicle near Idlewild Park.
When authorities learned the vehicle was stolen, they tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects fled, starting a car chase.
The four suspects were later arrested.
Their names and ages haven’t been released yet.
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com
