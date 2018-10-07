Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi is denouncing an opponent’s claim that she voted for Hillary Clinton.

Hyde-Smith spoke Friday evening in a telephone town hall meeting arranged by her campaign. She said: “I could swear to you on a stack of Bibles that would go through the roof of the building we are standing in - I have never and would never vote for Hillary Clinton.”

The senator faces three challengers in November. Republican Chris McDaniel frequently says Hyde-Smith voted for Clinton in a 2008 Democratic primary.

Hyde-Smith served 11 years in the state Senate as a Democrat before switching parties in late 2010.

Hyde-Smith remains in Washington as the Senate moves toward a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whom she supports.





