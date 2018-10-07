JERUSALEM (AP) - The trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife for alleged fraud and breach of trust has begun.

Sara Netanyahu appeared before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Sunday. She’s been charged for allegedly overspending roughly $100,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff.

The Netanyahus have denied any wrongdoing, and say they are the victims of a political witch hunt driven by a hostile media.

Sara Netanyahu has long faced allegations of extravagant living and abusive behavior. In 2016, a court ruled she abused an employee and awarded the man $42,000 in damages. Other former employees have accused her of mistreatment, charges the Netanyahus have vehemently denied, and of excessive spending and charging the state for her private, expensive tastes.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.