Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said Sunday he was so disgusted at the Kavanaugh confirmation process that he plans to do something he has never done: campaign against a fellow senator.

“All I can say is that this is going to the streets, at the ballot box,” said Mr. Graham on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’ve never campaigned against a colleague in my life. That’s about to change.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC:I hope everybody running for the House in purple districts will be asked: “Do you support impeaching Judge Kavanaugh, based on 5 allegations, none of which could be corroborated, do you want an outcome so badly that you would basically turn the law upside down?” pic.twitter.com/DhGRFKWDCu — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 7, 2018

Mr. Graham was presumably referring to Senate Democrats with whom he tangled during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation and hearing on alleged sexual misconduct by Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Justice Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegations, was confirmed Saturday by a vote of 50-48, with one Democrat voting for him, one Republican voting “present,” and one Republican absent.

“I’m going to go throughout this country and let people in these purple states, red states where Trump won, know what I thought about this process,” Mr. Graham said.

Democrats have also vowed to take the Kavanaugh battle to the grassroots as they seek to channel anger over the confirmation to propel voters to the ballot box.

“I’m much more focused on what we need to do, which is that we need to get to the polls,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”





