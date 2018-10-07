Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, said Sunday that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh enters the Supreme Court with a “huge taint and a big asterisk” next to his name.

“He’s going to be on the Supreme Court with a huge taint and a big asterisk after his name,” said Ms. Hirono on ABC’s “This Week.” “The partisanship that he showed was astounding.”

Ms. Hirono, a prominent Kavanaugh critic, made the rounds on the Sunday shows blasting Republicans for their support of President Trump’s nominee, in particular Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican.

The pro-choice Republican, who voted to confirm Justice Kavanaugh, said that she did not believe he assaulted Christine Blasey Ford 36 years ago when they were in high school, as she has alleged.

“I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant,” said Ms. Collins on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I do believe that she was assaulted, I don’t know by whom.”

Ms. Hirono called her explanation “insulting.” “To say that she thinks that Dr. Ford thinks that she was assaulted, what is that? Is she mistaken?” asked Ms. Hirono.

At the same time, she declined to say whether Senate Democrats would continue to pursue the investigation against Justice Kavanaugh, saying, “I’m focused like a laser beam on the elections.”

Referring to voters angry about the confirmation process, “they’re going to go to the polls, and they’re going to vote differently,” she said.





