Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate “stood up for presumption of innocence” by confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee.

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Kavanaugh denied the allegations, and Republicans say an FBI investigation did not corroborate them.

McConnell said at a press conference that putting Kavanaugh on the court “was about treating someone fairly.”

He called the vote “a good day for America” and predicted voters will reward Republicans for it in the midterm election. The struggle to confirm Kavanaugh, in his words, “turned our base on fire.”





