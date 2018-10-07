LATHAM, N.Y. — The manager of the upstate New York store where a limousine crash killed 20 people says the site is a dangerous intersection that’s been plagued by accidents.

The Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe sits at a T-intersection where authorities say a limousine blew through a stop sign Saturday night and crashed into a parked SUV. Manager Jessica Kirby said in an interview that it’s only the latest accident to happen there.

Kirby says, “We have had 3 tractor trailer type trucks run through the stop through our driveway and into a field behind the business.” She says all of those accidents occurred during business hours.

Kirby says the local town supervisor worked with New York’s Department of Transportation to bar heavy trucks from using the road. But she says smaller vehicles still have routinely crashed at that spot.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.