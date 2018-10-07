SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) - Four people have been arrested after a series of shootings that a police chief says turned an east Georgia town into a “war zone.”

Swainsboro Police Chief Randy Ellison tells local news outlets that at least five people were shot Wednesday and Thursday, including a 59-year-old grandfather and his 11-year-old granddaughter who were sitting a on a porch.

Ellison says the grandfather may never be able to walk again.

Swainsboro police and the Emmanuel County sheriff have arrested a total of four people, at least two of whom were juveniles.

The trouble started when one person was shot Wednesday. On Thursday, four were shot and two injured in a related car crash.

Ellison says the shootings appear to be related to gang activity and that people have threatened more violence.





