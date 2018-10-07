BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they’re investigating a helicopter crash that has sent three people to the hospital.

Delaware State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The craft came down on a produce farm in Bridgeville, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Dover.

State police said that initial reports of the crash stated that there no injuries. However, state police said three passengers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said the investigation into the crash is in its early stages.





