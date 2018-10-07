ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Police have released more details about an officer-involved shooting that badly injured a 15-year-old boy last month.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Friday a 9mm semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the scene.
Police have said that Branden Leachman was armed with a gun when an unidentified officer shot him on Sept. 26.
The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave.
The police department says the officer gave verbal commands to the boy before firing. His partner did not fire.
