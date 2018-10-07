SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police in Salt Lake City say a man is dead after a shooting near the Utah Capitol.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the man was shot early Saturday and died from gunshot wounds at a hospital in Bountiful.
It’s still unclear how the man ended up at a Bountiful hospital.
Other details about the incident haven’t been released by police yet.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.