Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, accused Planned Parenthood of a Supreme Court double-standard Sunday, arguing that the organization has never supported a pro-choice justice nominated by a Republican president.

The pro-choice Republican swung back after the abortion provider turned on her for voting Saturday to confirm Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying she had “sided with those who disbelieved, disrespected, and even mocked survivors.”

“First of all, I have never disregarded, disrespected or mocked survivors. That is just plain untrue,” said Ms. Collins on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She pointed to Planned Parenthood’s opposition to Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy, who were nominated by President Ronald Reagan, and Justice David Souter, who was nominated by President George H.W. Bush.

“I would note that Planned Parenthood opposed three pro-choice justices just because they were nominated by Republican presidents: David Souter, Sandra Day O’Connor and Justice Kennedy,” said Ms. Collins. “They said the same thing, women will die. This is just outrageous.”

Planned Parenthood honored Ms. Collins in November with its 2017 Barry Goldwater Award, given to Republicans who “champion reproductive health care issues.”

This isn’t just another vote. @SenatorCollins has made it clear that she can no longer call herself a women’s rights champion. She has sided with those who disbelieved, disrespected, and even mocked survivors.



We deserve better. Women won’t forget. pic.twitter.com/YZw2Ocd463 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 5, 2018

Ms. Collins said the organization’s attack would not change her approach to the issue of the issue of federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which received about a half-billion in federal funding in 2016-17.

“I worked to preserve funding for Planned Parenthood over and over again and I’m going to continue to do so,” said Ms. Collins.

Ms. Collins has been praised on the right for her speech Friday explaining her decision to vote, with President Trump calling her “a star.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.