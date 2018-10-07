COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Surveillance video shows that a cashier let a Columbus city councilman leave a store without paying for hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the videos show Councilman Stephen Jones took merchandise from a Bargain Hunt store that was never scanned.

Each time, Jones was checked out by cashier Sharon Renae Smith. The 51-year-old is charged with felony embezzlement for allowing at least seven customers to leave the store without paying for more than $3,000 in merchandise over several months.

Jones has previously denied wrongdoing, saying “I paid for all my stuff.”

The Dispatch obtained the video and purchase records from police through a records request.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Bargain Hunt only intends to prosecute Smith, but he released reports listing Jones and his wife.

