DALLAS (AP) - Witnesses tell Dallas police that several people were playing with a handgun at a party when someone pointed it at a 16-year-old girl and fatally shot her in the head.

Police say they are looking for anyone with more information about the slaying of Jakiyah Wrightsil at an apartment. When officers arrived she was found unresponsive in the living room with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses told them there had been a party at the apartment and several people fled before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no one is currently in custody.





