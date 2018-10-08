TUNAS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been charged with thrice visiting the scene where a southwest Missouri couple was killed in a shootout with two other suspects.

Twenty-one-year-old Kody Brian Wilson and 26-year-old Cody Depriest are charged with abandonment of a corpse in the deaths of Joe and Brandy Allen. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that the couple died in a gunfight with two other suspects, Billy Sage Medley and Jeffery Stevenson, after interrupting a robbery.

The post says Wilson and Depriest learned of the deaths but didn’t tell authorities. Wilson also is charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly harboring Medley.

Stevenson was arrested last week and charged with murder; Medley remains on the run.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.





