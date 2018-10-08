MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) - A state prosecutor say two juveniles have been arrested in the Friday shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in a small central Oklahoma town.

Pottawatomie County First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says the two teens were confined Monday to a juvenile detention facility. He says the two will make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday in a closed court.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Police continue investigating Friday night’s shooting of 16-year-old Kaylen Thomas at a home in McLoud, 30 miles east of Oklahoma City. The state’s medical examiner says Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle says several juveniles were at the home when the shooting happened and that a gun has been recovered.





