MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Midwest City police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man after they say an anonymous caller reported “an emergency” at a home in the Oklahoma City suburb.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes said Monday that a 911 call reported the emergency about 7:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers went to the home and found 32-year-old Justin Wayne Arbgast dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later arrested 27-year-old Camron Bryan Callaway, who Clabes said was being held Monday at the city Police Department pending transfer to the Oklahoma County jail and formal charges of first-degree murder and possessing a gun as a felon. Clabes said police found a weapon in his vehicle that matches the one used in the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Callaway had an attorney to speak for him.





