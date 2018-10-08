WASHINGTON (AP) - Army officials say it will take time to overcome the recruiting challenges that caused them to miss their enlistment goal this year. But they say changes that include adding recruiters and beefing up marketing will enable them to get the recruits they need in 2019.

Gen. Mark Milley, Army chief of staff, says the recruiting shortfall was a warning light as the Pentagon works to build the service to 500,000 by 2024. The U.S. Army fell short of its recruiting goal of 76,500 by about 6,500 soldiers.

Army Secretary Mark Esper says recruiters are moving into 20 more cities, and the service is increasing recruiting resources. He says the Army will do better, but it will “take some time.”

Esper and Milley spoke to reporters Friday at an Army conference.





