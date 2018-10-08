SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California Roman Catholic diocese has released a list of 34 priests who were accused of sexually abusing children, including six who were convicted of criminal charges.

On its website Monday, the Diocese of San Bernardino County listed clergy it says had “credible allegations” of molestation since the diocese formed in 1978.

Most were removed from the priesthood, permanently banned from ministry in the diocese or are dead. One priest left the diocese in 1993 and his whereabouts are unknown.

Bishop Gerald Barnes offered an apology to the victims and their families and urged anyone who was molested by a priest to report it.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the Diocese of Orange and the Diocese of San Diego have released similar lists.





