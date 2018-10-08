By - Associated Press - Monday, October 8, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man accused of killing one man and wounding 2 other people late Friday night near the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, is scheduled for his first court appearance.

KOIN reports that Robert J. James Jr. was arrested Friday after a Portland police officer heard and saw the shooting. Markell Devon Jones, 44, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

James, 35, is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.


