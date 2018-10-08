BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Bismarck police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot.
KFYR-TV reports that officers who responded to a welfare check at the Bismarck Motor Hotel on Sunday afternoon discovered the man face-down in the parking lot. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police say they death appears accidental, but they’re still investigating.
