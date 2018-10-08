MACON, Ga. (AP) - A district attorney in Georgia says no charges will be filed against a city official accused of threatening to cut off another official’s head.

The Telegraph reports Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig said Friday that he won’t pursue a terroristic threat charge against Warner Robins official Gary Lee. Lee is the director of the city’s economic development department.

He’s accused of threatening during an August meeting to cut off the head of city housing authority CEO Sheryl Frazier. Frazier wasn’t present at the meeting, which was attended by the city’s mayor and other department leaders.

A release by Hartwig says the statement wasn’t made with the intent to terrorize Frazier. Mayor Randy Toms has said Lee was suspended for two weeks without pay for the comment.

