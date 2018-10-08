FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains just south of Cameron.

They say hunters reported finding the remains Sunday in the area west of Highway 89N near Cedar Wash.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the location and condition of the remains leads investigators to believe the remains may be those of Jackie McClellan Jr. who was reported as a missing person in December 2007.

At that time, the family had reported that McClellan had last been seen walking from the family’s sheep camp.

Sheriff’s officials say the remains were found in the same general area as the sheep camp.

Positive identification of the remains still is pending.





