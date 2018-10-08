LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Lansing has suspended a senior priest from public ministry because of what it calls a “credible allegation” of sexual assault by an adult male from decades ago.

The diocese announced Monday it had suspended the Rev. Robert Gerl (GEHR’-el), who was not assigned to a parish since he’s on senior status.

Diocesan spokesman Michael Diebold says Michigan State Police have seized Gerl’s file as part of Attorney General Bill Schuette’s (SHOO’-tee) investigation into possible sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Michigan.

Gerl does not have a published telephone number and he could not be reached for comment.

The diocese announced said last month it plans to invite an external agency to review how it handled sexual abuse allegations. Its report has not yet been published.





