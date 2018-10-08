MADISON, Neb. (AP) - A judge says a northeast Nebraska man is still not competent to stand trial on a murder charge.

Madison County District Court records say the judge issued the ruling Friday regarding 49-year-old Rodolfo Castenada-Morejon. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the slaying of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25, 2017, at a Norfolk apartment complex.

In May Castenada-Morejon was ruled incompetent for trial and sent to the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln for treatment. Another status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.





