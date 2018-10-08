DALLAS (AP) - Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas.

Dallas police say William Hester, of Mesquite, was arrested Sunday evening in the death of 16-year-old Jakiyah Wrightsil.

Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found Wrightsil’s body. Multiple people were detained as they tried to leave the party.

Some witnesses told police that people had been playing with a gun during the party before Wrightsil was shot.

Jail records don’t list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Hester, who has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.





