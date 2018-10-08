BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Bellingham authorities have identified a man who was killed in what they suspect was a random string of violence.

The Bellingham Herald reports Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel says 71-year-old Donald Alderson died from blood loss after he was stabbed in the chest Saturday in the Puget neighborhood.

Goldfogel he listed the method of death as homicide.

A city of Bellingham release Saturday says another man and a woman were injured in two other assaults a few minutes earlier in the same neighborhood.

Police believe they were victims of the same man they suspect of stabbing and killing Alderson.

Bellingham police booked Jesse Rene Reyes into Whatcom County Jail Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Reyes remains in jail and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.