STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say they have charged a man in the 1990 sexual assaults and killings of two women, using DNA to connect him to the crimes.

Starkville Police Sgt. Bill Lott says Monday that 52-year-old Michael Wayne Devaughn of Rienzi is charged with capital murder and sexual battery. Devaughn was arrested Saturday.

Investigators say 65-year-old Betty Jones and 81-year-old Kathryn Crigler were attacked at Crigler’s Starkville home Sept. 3, 1990.

News outlets report Jones was stabbed to death at the home. Crigler was hospitalized and died from her injuries months after the assault.

Evidence of sexual assault was taken from Crigler in the hospital. Lott says the kit was sealed and DNA evidence was tested years later.

It was not immediately Monday clear whether Devaughn has an attorney.





