CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clovis that has left one man dead.

Clovis police responded to a call around 1 a.m. Monday.

It’s still unclear what triggered the shooting of a suspect.

Witnesses told Albuquerque TV station KRQE that a policeman stopped about 20 feet in front of a car and then at least three shots were fired.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.