GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - A Lakewood police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his police vehicle.

The News Tribune reports John Unfred, an assistant chief with the Lakewood Police Department, says Officer Eric Bell was arrested Sept. 23 and released the same day after the single-vehicle wreck.

Unfred says Gig Harbor police responded to the crash at about 9 p.m. and found the vehicle crashed off the roadway. They found Bell, who appeared to be intoxicated, nearby.

Unfred says Bell was off duty at the time of the crash.

Unfred says Bell was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Unfred says the unmarked police vehicle Bell was driving was a total loss.

The investigation was turned over to the Washington State Patrol.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com





