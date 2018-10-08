RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) - Police say a train struck and killed a man while he was walking on the tracks.

WTOC-TV reports 20-year-old Steven Vega Maldonado was struck and killed by a train on Sunday in Richmond Hill.

The train’s conductor tried to warn Maldonado as it approached, but he did not respond to the warning. Richmond Hill police Spokesman Lt. Brad Sykes says earbuds were found in the area.

Cpt. Brendon Greene says people should take precautions when they’re walking and operating around railroad tracks because it can be very dangerous.

