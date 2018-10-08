ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are reminding residents of Rockingham to keep their doors and windows locked after a rash of burglaries.

Police say money, a bag and a laptop were taken from a home Sunday. That was the sixth recent burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. within the village of Saxtons River. The suspects have entered homes through unlocked doors, as well as forcing their way in through doors and windows.

Police during one incident, a homeowner awoke and saw two men dressed in dark clothing. One of them had a small, light-colored or beige dog with him.





