SISSETON, S.D. (AP) - A Sisseton man is accused of firing a rifle shot toward two anglers who were fishing near his boat dock in Marshall County.
The American News reports that 62-year-old Gerald Vrchota is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a gun in the Sept. 23 incident at Red Iron Lake. No one was hurt.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Vrchota had an attorney, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found. He’s free on $5,000 bond and due in court Oct. 23.
