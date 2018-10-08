RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that 35-year-old Issac Fisher was taken into custody Sunday night after a manhunt. No charges are listed for him in online court records.

Police say the victims were shot during little more than an hour in three locations. Police discovered the death of a woman around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City house. A short time later, police in nearby Raymore found a man dead in a home. A child who is around the age of 4 and an adult also were wounded there.

Police then found a man dead on the porch of a Kansas City home.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.