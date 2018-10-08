COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A suspect in a western Iowa slaying has surrendered.
Police say 69-year-old Kenneth Still Jr. turned himself in Monday morning at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. He’s charged with first-degree murder and a weapons crime in the Sunday afternoon shooting of 21-year-old Devon Theisen, of Council Bluffs.
Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Still.
Council Bluffs authorities say Still used a shotgun to shoot Theisen once in the head.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.