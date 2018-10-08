COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A suspect in a western Iowa slaying has surrendered.

Police say 69-year-old Kenneth Still Jr. turned himself in Monday morning at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. He’s charged with first-degree murder and a weapons crime in the Sunday afternoon shooting of 21-year-old Devon Theisen, of Council Bluffs.

Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Still.

Council Bluffs authorities say Still used a shotgun to shoot Theisen once in the head.





