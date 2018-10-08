COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Police have arrested a teen in a robbery shooting death in South Carolina over the weekend.

The Columbia Police Department said in a news release that the 17-year-old male was arrested around 6 a.m. Monday and charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said that Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates died from a gunshot wound to the chest around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on the southeast side of the city.

Police say more arrests are possible.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.