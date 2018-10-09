Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, serving a federal prison term for sending sexual material to a child, will reportedly be released from federal prison early.

The New York Democrat will have several months lopped off his 21-moth sentence because of “good conduct time earned,” The Hill reported, citing “a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons.”

Mr. Weiner’s release date has been moved up from August 2019 to May 14, The Hill reported.

Mr. Weiner had been a rising star in the Democratic Party and was married to Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest adviser.

However a series of sexting scandals forced him first to resign from Congress and then torpedoed his campaign for New York mayor.

His marriage to Ms. Abedin played an indirect role in defeating Mrs. Clinton, as federal investigators learned from investigating his computer in a child-porn investigation that it contained Clinton emails. That revelation prompted FBI Director James Comey to reopen his investigation of Mrs. Clinton in October, a move she and others have blamed for President Trump’s upset victory.

Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor, a 15-year-old girl, as a result of that investigation in May 2017.





